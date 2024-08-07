Saltgrass Steak House now open in south Denton

Saltgrass Steak House opened a new location in Denton on Tuesday.

The new restaurant is in the old Johnny Carino’s space along I-35E at 1516 Centre Place Drive.

“We are thrilled and honored to expand Saltgrass in Denton for area residents to enjoy,” said Terry Turney, Senior Vice President and COO of Saltgrass Steak House. “Our Dallas locations are a fixture in the area, and we look forward to sharing our Angus Beef steaks, scratch-made bread, and homemade desserts with the Denton community.”

Saltgrass is an award-winning steakhouse famous for its delectable Angus beef steaks, which are all char-grilled on an open flame, seasoned with Saltgrass 7-steak spice, and topped with fresh garlic butter, according to a company news release. The menu features an array of fresh seafood, chicken, burgers, sandwiches, salads and more, with favorites such as BBQ Baby Back Ribs, Double-Bone Pork Chops, Salmon Oscar and Country Fried Steak. In addition, all soups, salad dressings, bread and desserts are made in-house every day with fresh ingredients.

The No Bull Lounge offers specially priced appetizers, beer, margaritas, and wines by the glass, according to the news release. Happy Hour is weekdays from 3-7 p.m. A private dining room can accommodate up to 25 guests, and there is a covered patio with several televisions.

The Denton Saltgrass Steak House will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.saltgrass.com.