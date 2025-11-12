$1.9 million Bartonville estate tops October luxury sales list

The luxury home market remained strong in October across Flower Mound and nearby southern Denton County communities, with several multimillion-dollar properties changing hands, according to MLS data from the Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors.

The top sale of the month was a 5,598-square-foot estate on Bridle Bit Road in Bartonville, listed at $1.9 million and sold after 34 days on the market. The property, built in 2002 on more than two acres, was listed and sold by Sarah Boyd & Co.

Nine properties in Flower Mound rounded out the top 10, with asking prices ranging from $1.2 million to $1.9 million. Among them was a 6,295-square-foot home on Chilton Lane, built in 2007 and listed at $1.6 million, and a modern five-bedroom $1.65 million home on High Trail Court, which sold after just 15 days on the market.

Other notable sales included homes on Long Meadow Drive, Sunset Point Drive, and Jackamo Street, each fetching well over $1.6 million. The properties featured between four and six bedrooms, large lots—some spanning more than three acres—and luxury finishes that reflect our area’s continued demand for high-end living.

Year-over-year, Flower Mound’s median sale price decreased slightly to $587,500 and active listings increased 14.4%. The average days a home sat on the market is 44 and Flower Mound has 3.1 months of inventory.

Denton County median home sales price went down 7.4% year over year to $440,000, while active listings went up 24.6%. The county is now experiencing a more balanced market, with listings increasing and the months of inventory sitting at 4.3 months.