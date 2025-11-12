Parker: The season of gratitude begins with our nation’s heroes

By State Senator Tan Parker

As November arrives, we enter a season rooted in gratitude. This is a time to reflect on the blessings of family, friendship, and the gift of freedom that defines the American spirit. While Thanksgiving invites us to pause and count our blessings, it is Veterans Day that rightfully leads us into this season. For we cannot speak of gratitude without first honoring the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States Armed Forces and whose sacrifice makes every freedom we enjoy possible.

The origins of Veterans Day trace back to the end of World War I, when the guns fell silent on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. What began as Armistice Day to mark the end of “the war to end all wars” became a National Day of Recognition for every American veteran.

Texas is home to more veterans than any other state, and we must boldly stand with these heroes who sacrificed to defend our freedom here and abroad. That responsibility extends beyond parades and proclamations. True gratitude requires action.

It is one of the greatest honors of my public service to serve as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Veteran Affairs. This year, our committee advanced legislation to expand access to supportive services, strengthen workforce pathways, streamline benefits, support military spouses, and took meaningful action to prevent veteran suicide. In Texas, we do not just thank our veterans, we serve them.

In doing so, it is critical that we recognize that across our state and Nation, too many veterans continue to fight a silent war long after their service ends. Post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, depression, and addiction are tragically claiming lives at a rate that exceeds battlefield losses. When the greatest Nation in the world loses even one veteran to suicide, we are called not just to mourn but to act.

That is why I authored and led Senate Bill 2308, to support clinical trials for ibogaine, an emerging treatment now being rigorously evaluated for its potential to help heal the invisible wounds of our veterans. A Stanford-led study published in Nature Medicine found that a single ibogaine treatment reduced PTSD symptoms by 88% among U.S. special operations veterans, with dramatic improvements in depression, anxiety, cognition, and daily functioning. These are not incremental gains – these are lives restored.

However, belief alone is not enough. Senate Bill 2308 reflects a clear, responsible, and innovative path forward. Texas created the first statewide framework in the Nation to advance clinical research into ibogaine with strict eligibility in a way that is medically sound, transparently governed, and accountable to taxpayers. This is not a symbolic gesture. It is a bold, structured plan to move from possibilities to real outcomes. It also positions Texas at the forefront of what could become one of the most transformative breakthroughs in veteran care.

The legislation, now signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, requires an experienced research partnership, treatment administered exclusively by trained physicians in approved Texas medical facilities, and an institution of higher education to ensure safe FDA-supervised trials.

Taxpayer dollars are protected through private matching fund requirements, milestone-based funding, full public reporting and financial transparency. Additionally, in a first-of-its-kind provision, if this treatment succeeds and becomes commercially viable, no less than 20% of the revenue must return to the State of Texas.

The creation of this consortium reflects the shared commitment of veterans, advocates, medical leaders, and families who refused to give up on the promise of healing. No other state has taken this step. Texas has because our veterans deserve more. They deserve hope backed by action that is grounded in respect, honor, and unwavering gratitude.

As we enter this season of Thanksgiving, may we remember that thankfulness is not only something we speak, but something we live, especially in how we honor those who have given so much for our freedom. On Veterans Day – and every day – may we stand with the heroes who stood for us, and may we never take for granted the extraordinary blessings we enjoy as Americans.

Beth and I send our warmest wishes for a blessed and happy Thanksgiving season, full of gratitude and the joy of being together with family, friends, and neighbors.