‘Snake whisperer’ makes historic rattlesnake discovery in southern Denton County

For years, Denton County residents have spotted their share of harmless snakes, but never a Western Diamondback rattlesnake — until now.

Local “snake whisperer” Rob Boles, a longtime Lantana resident known for safely capturing and relocating snakes, made the historic find on Nov. 6 after responding to a call from an Argyle homeowner who believed a rattlesnake had wandered into their garage in the Avalon subdivision near FM 407 and I-35W.

“I figured it was probably a bullsnake since those are common and often mistaken for rattlers,” Boles said. “But when I arrived — to my surprise — it actually was a Western Diamondback rattlesnake.”

According to Boles, there has never been a documented Western Diamondback in Denton County before. He plans to submit photos and details of the find to iNaturalist and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for official verification and record. The University of Texas at Arlington has also expressed interest in studying the snake for research and education purposes.

“This might very well be the first confirmed record of a Western Diamondback in Denton County,” Boles said. “Hopefully we can learn more about her, and she can be used to educate others. What a day — history made right here in North Texas.”

Boles reminds residents to avoid approaching any snake they encounter and instead give it space to leave on its own. “You can outrun most snakes,” he said. “Just move away and let the snake go its way.”

He also encourages parents to talk with children about snake safety — the same way they discuss fire drills or stranger danger.

Local residents who encounter a snake and want it safely relocated can contact Boles at 972-317-5853.