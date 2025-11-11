Trump-backed Gill announces run for reelection

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound, TX) announced Tuesday afternoon he has filed for reelection to continue representing Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

Texas’ 26th Congressional District covers most of Denton County, all of Cooke County, southern Wise County and a small section of northern Tarrant County.

“It’s my greatest honor to serve North Texas in the fight to save our nation,” said Gill. “During our first year, we passed critical legislation to secure our southern border and passed the largest tax cut for working families in TX-26.”

Gill’s current term doesn’t end until December 2026, but he got ahead of the curve with an early announcement and an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Gill in a social media post back in July.

Proud and honored to have President Trump’s endorsement for my re-election. Let’s get the job done! MAGA! pic.twitter.com/5PI9Mfuhoo — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) July 18, 2025

Gill is also the son-in-law of conservative commentator, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza.

According to a press release from Gill’s team, his campaign has already raised $1.15 million in its last fundraising period.

“Thank you to every patriot who has supported our mission,” said Gill. “And thank you to President Trump for endorsing our reelection campaign in TX-26. Let’s get the job done.”

Gill has served as the Congressional representative for Texas’ 26th District since he was sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2025.

He won the election convincingly, earning more than 58% of votes in the March 2024 primary against 10 other Republican candidates. Then, when facing Democrat Ernest Lineberger II, he won with 62.1% of the votes.

Gill took the seat after former representative Michael Burgess elected not to run for reelection.

In November 2026, Gill will likely be the Republican to beat. Lineberger announced Oct. 3 he will challenge Gill for the seat as the Democrat ticket.