Burgess: Reflecting on 22 years of service to our nation

U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26

By Congressman Michael Burgess

Having the opportunity to serve the 26th Congressional District of Texas for the past 22 years has been one of the greatest blessings of my life.

When I joined Congress in 2003, I wasn’t sure of what my legacy would look like, but I was eager to make a real difference for our state and the American people. Since the beginning of my term, I have been grateful to be on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee where I secured funding for the widening of highway I-35E in Texas. I have also ensured that the American healthcare system and U.S. energy is strengthened through passing legislation on the Energy and Commerce Committee. I have taken the responsibility of holding our government accountable and having oversight into the reckless democrat spending in the Budget Committee. Since 2013, I served on the Rules Committee and have been honored to be appointed Chairman of this powerful committee this year.

During my time in Congress, I have made 7 bills into law, introduced 2,997 bills, and helped over 14,861 constituents through casework. I have held 111 town halls where I’ve gotten to hear from my constituents on the different issues and concerns that they are experiencing and work on legislation that prioritizes them.

I am thankful for all of the great people that I had the opportunity to work with throughout the 22 years, my Texas Delegation, my Republican colleagues, as well as the staff that surrounded me and provided great support all these years. Words cannot express the gratitude and the joy I am filled with from getting to know these wonderful people.

With the Holiday season upon us, my last encouragement for each of you is to keep your family close and cherish the time you have together. At the end of the day what matters is the relationships we build and uphold. The support of my family is the sole reason for my success up in Washington, D.C. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

I love the United States of America and hope others will see the legacy that I am leaving behind as a testament to that statement. Thank you to my constituents for putting their faith and trust in me to represent you for the past 22 years. May God bless the United States of America and as our song says, God bless you Texas.

Click HERE to view the end of year report.

Crazy Cool Family: Becoming a trusted voice for your child
