4 hospitalized after wrong-way head-on crash in Flower Mound

Four people were transported to the hospital on Monday night after a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver in Flower Mound, according to a Flower Mound Police Department spokesman.

At 9:21 p.m., FMPD responded to the crash on Bridlewood Boulevard near Par Drive, where the suspect was confirmed to be headed north in the southbound lanes and struck the victims’ vehicle, according to FMPD. The suspect was alone in their vehicle; there were three people in the victims’.

All four people were transported to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. FMPD said the suspect faces three charges of intoxication assault.