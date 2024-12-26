Pedestrian struck by car, dies on Christmas in Denton

A pedestrian died on Christmas Day after being struck by a vehicle in Denton, according to police.

Police and paramedics responded in the early evening to the intersection of E. University Drive and N. Riddell Street, where the accident involving the pedestrian and vehicle caused additional car collisions, according to the Denton Fire Department. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, but was soon pronounced dead.

One dog died at the scene, too, according to Denton FD.

Additional information was not immediately available. The victim’s identity has not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Thursday morning.