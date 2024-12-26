Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — December 2024

I can’t believe it’s already the final month of the 2024! What a pleasure it has been getting to know so many of you over the past several months. As we prepare for the new year, I want to touch on a couple different topics.

This month, you can help us shape the future of Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park! Town staff, along with our design consultant MHS Planning & Design LLC, has started master planning the 38.57-acre park located along Timber Creek Road in northeast Flower Mound. Currently, the park contains lighted tennis courts, a pavilion, multi-use trails, a fishing pond, picnic tables and benches, and more. In 2021, the Town purchased 7.4 acres of land adjacent to the park from Lewisville ISD and has since removed LISD buildings that were on the property. As we create a master plan for the now-extended park, we want to know what you’d like to see added or changed. You can learn more about the Town’s master planning process, the history of Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park, and what comes next at flowermound.gov/LHJPMasterPlan.

In other exciting park news, construction has begun on Peters Colony Memorial Park! The currently undeveloped 3.3-acre park is located at 3201 Peters Colony Rd., just west of the Flower Mound Public Library. With an expected completion date in fall 2025, the park will include a pavilion, veterans’ memorial area, free-standing memorial elements, educational water feature, native landscaping, nature-inspired playground equipment, and nature trails and pedestrian pathways with access to the library. The park will also save space to include an art sculpture in the future. To learn more about this project, as well as any of the Town’s current construction projects, visit fmprojectmap.com.

As we look forward to the new year, Town Council is considering the adoption of a new ordinance that will regulate the use of micromobility devices, such as scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, and other similar vehicles. The goal of the ordinance is to enhance safety, establish clear rules, and ensure that both riders and pedestrians can share public spaces responsibly. Before moving forward, Council is seeking feedback from residents to help shape the ordinance and ensure it addresses the needs and concerns of the community. Let us know what you think by completing a short survey at flowermound.gov/micromobilitysurvey.

Before I sign off, I just want to remind you to prepare for cold weather this month may bring. When freezing temperatures hit, remember to protect your home by covering outdoor pipes and plants, turning off your irrigation system, dripping indoor faucets, and opening sink cabinets. Make sure to get your chimney inspected before you light your first fire, install and test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, and keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from any space heaters.

If you ever need to shut off the water to your home and aren’t sure how, contact the Town’s Utility Billing division at 972-874-6010 during normal business hours. For help turning off your water after-hours, call the Flower Mound Police Department’s non-emergency line at 972-539-0525. During these cold months, make sure you’re also bringing your pets inside and checking in on neighbors and family members who might need some extra help.

That’s a wrap on 2024! I want to wish you and your family a very merry Christmas and a happy holiday season.

I can’t wait for all that is to come in 2025 and beyond. I’ll see you back on these pages next year!