Lantana Update — December 2024

Monthly roundup of news from Lantana as published in The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Marenda “Mindy” Prati serves as Administrative Assistant on the Insight Association Management team in Lantana. We asked Mindy to tell us more about herself, her duties, and answer some frequently asked questions from Lantana residents.

Please tell us a little about yourself and your family. I’ve gone by Mindy since I was a little girl. The nickname was lovingly given to me by my Great Aunt Florey when I was about three years old, and it stuck—probably because most people find my given name (pronounced Mah-ren-dah) tricky to say! I’ve always been told that my name means “admirable,” and I like to think I live up to it in all I do.

Originally from Oklahoma, I’ve called Texas home for the past five years. Before settling in Texas, I owned and operated a successful photography business for a decade, with studios in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Beyond studio work, I had the opportunity to tour and vend at countless classic car shows across several states—an experience that blended my love of photography with my passion for vintage cars.

Speaking of cars, they remain one of my favorite hobbies! I enjoy attending classic car shows, working on my 1951 Mercury Sedan, and helping my spouse with his 1959 Biscayne. When I’m not under the hood of a car, you’ll likely find me at a concert, relaxing by the lake, or spending quality time with my stunning 11-year-old daughter—my muse and biggest inspiration in life.

What are your duties as Administrative Assistant? I wear many hats to ensure our community runs smoothly and residents feel supported. When you call the office, I’m the friendly voice on the other end, ready to assist or direct your inquiry to the right person. If you send a letter or email to the onsite office, I’m the one opening, distributing, and responding to correspondence promptly. And when residents visit the office, I’m here to greet them with a smile and an eagerness to help with whatever they need.

A few of my many responsibilities also include maintenance and vendor management—if there’s an issue in Lantana, I’m the one working diligently to get it resolved. I coordinate with vendors, handle landscape maintenance concerns, and assist residents with account inquiries. For new residents, I ensure a warm welcome by providing their welcome packets & information about the Lantana Community, and for our existing residents, I’m here to help with just about anything you can think of. Minus wildlife & weather, unfortunately that is outside of my role.

At the heart of everything I do is a commitment to serving the Lantana community with efficiency, care, and a personal touch & kindness. I love our community and our events. Feel free to reach out & say Hi —I love to connect with everyone!

What do you like best about your job? One of the most rewarding parts of my role is meeting the residents and welcoming new homeowners to Lantana. This community is truly phenomenal! I’ve had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the incredible ways our residents come together—whether it’s through events, support for one another, or acts of generosity. The sense of unity and kindness here never ceases to amaze me, and it’s a joy to be a part of such a wonderful community.

What are some of the most common questions you receive from residents? As the go-to resource for Lantana residents, I often assist with some of the most common questions, including:

“How much are my assessments?” Assessment amounts vary depending on your property.

“When are assessments due?” Assessments are due on the 1st of each month and are deemed late after the 11th.

“How can I make my assessment payment?” Payment options include online or other convenient methods detailed on the community website.

“When is this event happening?” Event dates and details are frequently requested, and I’m always happy to provide this information.

“How can I purchase additional Amenity Access Cards?” This is another common inquiry, and I can guide you through the process.

For almost all information, residents can visit the Lantana Community website at www.lantanalive.com. Of course, I’m always here to assist if you need additional help!

Anything else you would like to tell us? While assisting in the day-to-day operations of a bustling community is hard work, I absolutely wouldn’t trade it for the world. It’s rewarding to contribute to making Lantana a wonderful place to live and to support such an amazing group of residents.

Why You Should Join the Lantana Ladies League

A Community for Every Woman: The Lantana Ladies League isn’t just for women living in Lantana—it’s for all women in the surrounding areas looking to connect, make an impact, and have fun. Whether you’re new to the area or a lifelong local, this group provides a welcoming space to meet like-minded women and get involved.

A Mission with Heart: At its core, the Lantana Ladies League is about service and connection. The group focuses on supporting at-risk women, adolescents, children, and even animals in the community.

Fellowship, Fun, and Friendship: Joining the League means more than volunteering—it’s about building meaningful relationships. Members support each other professionally, personally, and socially. With values rooted in fellowship and the power of positive action, every woman who joins adds something special to the community.

Find Your Group: The League offers a variety of interest groups to match every personality and lifestyle. Here are just a few of them:

Bible Study: For spiritual growth and reflection.

Book Club: Dive into lively discussions on a mix of genres.

Bunco Nights: Dice games with laughter and camaraderie.

Happy Hour: Unwind and toast to new friendships.

Crafty Ladies: Let your creativity shine with hands-on projects.

Pickleball: Stay active and have fun.

Singles & Couple’s Night Out: Whether you’re flying solo or with your partner, there’s something for everyone.

Dominos & Game Night: Release stress with a bit of competition.

Why Wait? Join Today! Whether volunteering at a local shelter, sharing laughs at a game night, or deepening friendships over coffee, the League is your chance to belong and contribute. Visit lantanaladiesleague.wildapricot.org to learn more.

-Submitted by Meagan Wristen