Brothers plead guilty in Lewisville pawn shop owner’s murder

By Mark Smith
Image courtesy of the Lewisville Police Department

Just a week after one of the suspects in the murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner was sentenced to life in prison, the other two suspects in the case pleaded guilty to a lesser murder charge.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, three male suspects rushed into Lewisville Pawn Shop, 926 S. Mill St., to rob the store, according to the Lewisville Police Department. During the robbery, the shop owner — Daniel White, 54, of Flower Mound — was fatally shot in the chest, and all the suspects fled the scene. Eleven days later, Johnson — then 18 years old — turned himself in to Dallas police. Two other suspects — then 19-year-old Damonta Jerone Skinner and 17-year-old Denyrion Keyshaun Skinner, who are brothers from Dallas — were also arrested after Johnson, of Lewisville.

On Dec. 9, Johnson — the alleged shooter — was found guilty of capital murder, which carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole. On Dec. 19, both Skinner brothers accepted plea deals for lesser murder charges and received 20 years in state prison, according to Denton County court records. The Denton Record-Chronicle reported that Damonta was the getaway driver in the robbery-turned-murder, while Denyrion was in the store with Johnson to steal firearms.

