Carter BloodCare to host two local blood drives in January

Give blood during National Blood Donor Month in January and get a long-sleeved hooded shirt, courtesy of Carter BloodCare.

The Texas-based nonprofit blood center supports thousands of patients each year. By donating at Carter BloodCare blood drives, Texans help people hurt in car crashes, children who are fighting cancer, burn patients, older adults with age-related health issues, patients with bone marrow disorders, mothers going through complications in childbirth, open heart surgery patients and more, according to a news release from the organization.

Residents as young as 17 years old – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit. Eligible donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at time of donation.

Two blood drives will be held in southern Denton County in January. The first will be held at the Denton County ESD No. 1 station at 511 Gibbons Road S. in Argyle on Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to sign up.

The other local blood drive in January is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.