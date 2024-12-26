Friday, December 27, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Carter BloodCare to host two local blood drives in January

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
17
Photo courtesy of Carter BloodCare

Give blood during National Blood Donor Month in January and get a long-sleeved hooded shirt, courtesy of Carter BloodCare.

The Texas-based nonprofit blood center supports thousands of patients each year. By donating at Carter BloodCare blood drives, Texans help people hurt in car crashes, children who are fighting cancer, burn patients, older adults with age-related health issues, patients with bone marrow disorders, mothers going through complications in childbirth, open heart surgery patients and more, according to a news release from the organization.

Residents as young as 17 years old – or 16 with parental consent – can safely donate with Carter BloodCare. There is no upper age limit. Eligible donors must also weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well at time of donation.

Two blood drives will be held in southern Denton County in January. The first will be held at the Denton County ESD No. 1 station at 511 Gibbons Road S. in Argyle on Jan. 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here to sign up.

The other local blood drive in January is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Click here to sign up.

Previous article
Brothers plead guilty in Lewisville pawn shop owner’s murder
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.