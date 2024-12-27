Double Oak Police Beat

Recent calls for service to the Double Oak Police Department:

10/17/2024-Meet Complainant/400-Blk Cross Timbers Dr—Caller wanted to know why officers’ car was parked in front of his house.

10/18/2024-Reckless Driver/Justin Rd/Chinn Chapel Rd-Caller heard cars racing in the area.

10/19/2024-Disturbance/7700-Blk Justin Rd—Subject upset about Trump merchandise being sold. The subject proceeded to cause a disturbance, used profane language and was ultimately arrested for disorderly conduct.

10/26/2024-Animal Complaint/Cross Timbers Dr/Highview Dr—Caller believed they saw a bobcat roaming around.

10/27/2024-Ordinance Violation/Justin Rd/Simmons Rd-Caller had questions about the Trump “political store” set up and if they followed city ordinance. They were.

10/27/2024-Theft/8300 Blk Justin Rd-Caller reported his trailer stolen.

10/28/2024-Harassment-100-Blk Tanglewood Ln-Caller felt as if someone put a tracker in her car and “sent someone” to her house because they knew she was naked. No one was there.

10/28/2024-Welfare Concern/Victory Lane-Report of a crash from iPhone. A person dropped his phone, and it alerted 911.

10/28/2024-Welfare Concern/6100-Blk Plantation-Caller was concerned for their father that may be getting scammed.

10/29/2024-Found Property/FM 407/Simmons Rd-Caller found a handgun in the street.

10/30/2024-Theft/8300 Justin Rd—Callers box truck was stolen.

10/31/2024-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Meadowknoll Dr-Caller saw a bobcat in the area.

11/3/2024-Ordinance Violation/500-Blk Cross Timbers Dr-Caller was upset about a flag that had profanity on it.

11/3/2024-Animal Complaint/100-Blk Creek Side Dr -Caller found a parrot on their property.

11/5/2024-Agency Assist BVPD Suspicious Persons-3000-Blk FM 407- Assisted BVPD with suspicious person call. Kids thought it was smart to pull out water guns at a bank to pull a prank on a classmate.

11/8/2024-Meet Complainant/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Caller wanted to meet an officer to retrieve their wallet from their partner’s car and partner was refusing to do so.

11/9/2024-Juvenile Complaint/8400-Blk Justin Rd-Manager spoke to officer about juveniles attempting to climb up onto the roof of the business.