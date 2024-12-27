Dragon House’s Highland Village grand opening set for Saturday

A new Chinese restaurant is celebrating its grand opening at The Shops at Highland Village this weekend.

Dragon House’s second location will be in the old Snuffer’s space next to the AMC movie theater. Some of the restaurant’s featured dishes include orange chicken, honey walnut shrimp, fried cream cheese rangoons and more.

The restaurant opens at 5 p.m. Saturday. Customers are encouraged to arrive half an hour early, because the first 150 people will receive a tea cup set, and there will also be a lion dance performance.

