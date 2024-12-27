From the Firehouse — December 2024

Last month we celebrated Thanksgiving, which serves as a reminder to reflect on how blessed we truly are.

Not all blessings are significant events. In fact, it’s safe to say that most blessings go unnoticed. As we approach the holidays and new year, please take a moment to not only give thanks, but also consider giving back to bless others. Whether providing a few canned goods at your local food bank, or an unwrapped toy for a child in need, something simple and unnoticed can be equally fulfilling in making positive difference.

There are countless ways we can all give back in our own communities, but if you are new to the area, or if you or your family needs assistance, below are just a few of the incredible organizations that we are proud to partner with:

Argyle Food Bank: FBCArgyle.org/foodbank

Sadie’s Sleigh: SadieKellerFoundation.org

UP Ministry: UPMinistryTX.com

We are also proud to announce that Fire Truck Santa will be returning to the streets of our communities again this December. Follow along on our Facebook @DentonCountyESD1 for maps and route updates.

For the month of October, Denton County ESD #1 responded to 340 calls, with 62% being medical related and 38% being fire or service related.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.