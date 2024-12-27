2024 in Review

With just a few days left in 2024, let’s take a look back at some of the most impactful and most read news stories this year on crosstimbersgazette.com.

Big School Changes

The local school district news produced the biggest news of the year, as Argyle ISD and Northwest are trying to handle constant growth with bond elections and school funding referenda, while Lewisville ISD is closing five schools.

The most impactful news of the year was the shocking accidental death of Scott Gibson, the beloved principal at Argyle Middle School. Thousands turned out for his funeral and memorial service, which happened to be on the same day, Feb. 10, as the large public memorial service for Roanoke-area resident Nathan Gage Ingram, a U.S. Navy Seal who was declared dead after being lost at sea.

In other school news, Denton ISD got a new superintendent, Marcus High School got a new principal, and Argyle ISD and Northwest ISD announced, broke ground on, and bought land for several new schools and facilities.

Town of Flower Mound

It was a big year for the town of Flower Mound, which got a new mayor, police chief and CFO. Voters rejected the Furst Ranch PID, and there was kind of a lot of park news: in 2024, Canyon Falls Park opened, construction began on Peters Colony Memorial Park, and Council approved the master plan for the future Trotter Park. The town also mourned the surprising death of Jim Engel, just months after he completed his second term on Town Council.

Trusted Men in Legal Trouble

Several Denton County men in positions of power were arrested or sentenced in 2024.

In March, a Bartonville Crime Control & Prevention District Board member was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of children under the age of 7.

In June, Highland Village’s fire chief, Jason Collier, was arrested in a prostitution sting. He resigned right after the news broke.

On Aug. 1, Argyle Fire Chief Mac Hohenberger was sentenced to over four years in prison for embezzling about a half-million dollars from the fire district.

In the city of Denton, a doctor was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching women, a youth director was charged with felonies involving teenagers, and a jailer was fired and arrested after a former inmate accused him of sexual harassment.

Murders, Missing Persons, and Bank Robberies

In October, Kaleb Deshun Carter, 17, who was charged with murder in connection with the March 29 shooting death of Jayden Tramaine Anderson, 19, at a Lewisville hookah lounge, accepted a plea agreement with the Denton County District Attorney to serve 40 years in state prison.

Also in October, Travis Merrill was working in Lewisville when he allegedly killed his coworker, Tamhara Collazo, at her desk after becoming “obsessed” with her because he thought she took long breaks and didn’t pay attention to him.

In November, Flower Mound police arrested a man suspected of robbing the same PointBank three times in one month.

In April 2019, Angelique Hataway, a 41-year-old Denton woman, was reported missing. In September 2024, human remains were found buried near her home. In December, those remains were positively identified as Hataway’s, and police then made an arrest.

Also in December, all three suspects in the 2023 capital murder of a Lewisville pawn shop owner were sentenced to prison.

New Restaurants

Nothing gets readers’ attention like a new restaurant opening nearby. Here’s a list of some of the most notable restaurant openings in 2024:

Development News

Another subject of great interest for many local residents, there was plenty of news related to current and future residential and commercial developments in southern Denton County.

In the brand new Harvest Town Center, McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A opened this summer. Also this year, while Hillwood has remained quiet about which grocery store will anchor the new development at FM 407 and I-35W, the company filed several construction projects with the state, including one identifying the grocery store as a Tom Thumb.

Realty Capital Management, master developer of Lakeside, had a few announcements this year as expansion continues. A Marriott hotel, “unlike any other hotel in DFW,” will be built near Grapevine Lake. The second Marty B’s Coffee Co. location was approved for the corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway.

The Flower Mound River Walk has been staying busy with events (such as the farmers market, a music festival and the circus), and in early 2024 it opened Pennywise Pub. But it also saw the sudden closure of Pie Hole Pizza, and the stalled opening of its replacement, The Bubble Cafe.

In other development news, Hillwood announced new details about its future gargantuan development Landmark, Toll Brothers announced a new luxury home community in Flower Mound, the Dallas Stars broke ground on a $45 million multisport facility in Northlake, the Flower Mound Town Council approved a high-density residential development next to Canyon Falls, and the Highland Village City Council approved a patio home development near Heritage Elementary School.

Good News

Let’s end things on a positive note. In 2024, Denton County won the lottery. Literally. Two different residents won $1 million with Texas Lottery tickets, one of which was sold at a Flower Mound grocery store.

You know what surprisingly has nothing to do with Powerball? Pickleball. America’s new favorite sport continued its growth in the area. Lantana opened its new pickleball complex, Highland Village opened some new pickleball courts of its own, and The Picklr, the fastest-growing indoor pickleball company, announced that it will open two new locations in Denton County. Also, the master plan for Trotter Park — which Flower Mound Town Council approved this year — calls for 12 pickleball courts.

New pickleball courts aren’t the only local examples of impressive athletic feats. Argyle resident Vincent Hancock won one gold and one silver medal in skeet events at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Also, remember the solar eclipse and this viral eclipse proposal picture taken in Flower Mound?

That was cool.

Thanks for reading.