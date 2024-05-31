Foodie Friday: Pennywise Pub

So, what makes a pub? A real pub is a place almost like your living room where people of many ages can gather to eat, talk, and drink. Add some amazing comfort food, fun events (trivia and karaoke anyone?), plenty of games like darts and tabletop shuffleboard, and European beers and whiskey, and you get a “Bloody Good Pub.”

Jay stopped by the Riverwalk Social’s newest addition and met with Manager Jamie Creevy who shared not only some amazing British style food, but also the great stories of home that went with them. Built on the idea of Cheers, Pennywise Pub aims to be a place where you are welcomed as a friend.

Remember the “eat” part of a pub? With each dish he shared, Jamie told us a story about having it at home. His grandma would put something wonderful in front of him and the day just got better. He did that for us too:

Poutine is a plate of chips (“fries” for those on this side of the Pond) with cheese curds (chunks of fresh, baby cheddar–and the good ones squeak when you bite them) and a rich beef gravy poured over it. Sort of like nachos only better.

Right after that it was a Monte Cristo Sandwich—a “dangerous” version of a French ham and cheese that has been battered in funnel cake batter and deep fried. Served with strawberry jam, it’s a taste of the State Fair.

And what’s a British Pub with out Fish and Chips? This has quickly become a community favorite with a huge piece of white fish battered in a proprietary, super-secret batter that is rumored to have powdered beer in it. Unique and delicious, you won’t find a better serving of fish and chips around.

Finally, it was Bangers and Mash: Mashed potatoes with sausages and covered in that rich beef gravy. Simple. Homey. Comforting. Delicious.

And now for the drinks. There’s Whiskey: American, Texas, and Irish whiskey ( a huge selection of over 20 on the shelf) and Ale with names like “Old Speckled Hen,” “London Pride,” “Flaming Pig” “Blue Dot,” “Guiness,” and “Tullamore Dew.” It’s like taking a tour across Europe. You could try something different every day and not be done after three months!

Pennywise has a fun atmosphere and is designed to be a place where you can bring friends or make new ones. With lots of TVs you can watch football (soccer!), or you can play darts or have a tabletop shuffleboard tournament. They have trivia contests and karaoke too.

Check out their Facebook page for upcoming activities here. As Jamie says, Come and be part of the family, and enjoy some home comforts.

Pennywise Pub is part of Riverwalk Social and is located on the river at 4110 River Walk Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028. Free Parking. Open six days a week (Closed Tuesday). 3pm to midnight weekdays, 11-midnight weekends. (Friday and Saturday stay open for an hour extra). Happy hour is 3-7 pm.