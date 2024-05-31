Two die in crash in far south Denton County

Two men died Friday in a truck crash in far south Denton County.

At 12:24 a.m., Fort Worth police officers responded to a reported major crash between a pickup and a tractor-trailer in the 3000 block of Eagle Parkway, between Alliance Airport and Hwy 114. The two men in the pickup were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Fort Worth Police Department spokesman. Their identities have not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, as of Friday evening.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure, according to FWPD, who continues to investigate the crash. No other details about the incident were released Friday.