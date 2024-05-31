House fire likely caused by lightning displaces Flower Mound family

A Flower Mound home was destroyed Thursday after a fire, believed to have been caused by a lightning strike.

The Flower Mound Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Campbeltown Drive about 2:45 p.m. Thursday, when severe storms were moving through the area. Heavy fire was showing from the roof when crews arrived, according to a FMFD spokesman. All occupants — two people and one dog — evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

The damage to the house was extensive, and it will have to be rebuilt, according to the FMFD spokesman.