Medicare Drug Impact

Last year, I wrote about the Inflation Reduction Act and some of the changes to the Medicare Part D program. These changes were mostly aimed at lowering prescription drug costs for seniors. The Act’s implementation began in 2023 and will continue through the end of the decade. Here is a quick recap of the effects year by year:

2023

Requires drug companies to pay rebates if drug prices rise faster than inflation

Limits insulin copays to $35 month

Reduces costs and improves coverage for adult vaccines

2024

Eliminates 5% coinsurance for Part D catastrophic coverage

Expands eligibility for Part D Low-Income Subsidy full benefits up to 150% FPL

2025

Adds $2000 out-of-pocket cap in Part D, as well as other drug benefit changes

Monthly payment plans to help manage yearly out-of-pocket costs for RX’s

2026-2029

Implements negotiated prices for certain high-cost drugs

2024-2030

Limits Medicare Part D premium growth to no more than 6% per year

You’ll notice that in 2025, drug costs are capped at $2000 per year. This is great news for those of you with high drug costs!

Unfortunately, if you currently have low drug costs, you’ll probably feel the impact of this change as well. To make up for the loss in revenue, we are expecting to see premium increases across the board on most prescription drug plans. We won’t know for sure until early October. If you’re on a Medicare Advantage plan, these changes will impact you as well.

Can you change your RX plan? Of course! Between October 15th and December 7th, you can adjust your prescription plan for the following year. I always recommend shopping for a better plan during this Annual Enrollment Period, even if you’ve only had your current plan for one year. These plans are constantly changing, so they are worth re-evaluating every year.

