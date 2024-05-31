Flower Mound, Highland Village offering special brush collection

Flower Mound and Highland Village residents will be able to have their extra storm debris picked up, as soon as Monday.

Severe storms early this week left many local residents with a lot more limbs, brush and other debris than normal, and the normal brush pickup rules weren’t enough for some. The town of Flower Mound and city of Highland Village worked with Republic Services to come up with special brush collection plans, according to news releases from both municipalities.

In Flower Mound, special collection will begin Monday, June 3, and will follow regular trash routes. Residents should place their debris out ahead of their collection day that week, along with their trash and recycling carts. Tree branches can be left out unbundled and uncut, but they should be in an organized pile, separate from fencing and similar debris. The special collection is only for storm debris from residential customers. If your debris isn’t collected on your day, don’t worry, it may take Republic more than one day to complete each route. If your trash is normally collected in an alleyway, your uncut and unbundled debris should be left in front of your home.

In Highland Village, Republic Services will deploy additional assets every Monday to collect storm debris, beginning June 3, and will continue every Monday until all debris is recovered. Residents are encouraged to gather their debris materials and set it out for Monday collection. The collection could take several weeks or longer, depending upon total volume, according to the city. Storm debris should be set at the curb in front of the house, not blocking any part of the street or sidewalk. Tree branches do not have to be bundled or cut into four-foot lengths. Tree branches should be piled separately from fencing and similar debris. The special collection is only for residential customers.

In Bartonville, Waste Collections will pick up storm debris on Saturday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 4. Limbs should be cut no longer than 4 feet and in bundles of no more than 50 pounds each.