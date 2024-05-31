Celebrate Trails Day Saturday along 19-mile A-train Rail Trail

Denton County Transportation Authority is inviting you to lace up your sneakers and hit the trails for its annual Celebrate Trails Day event this weekend.

The free event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, 604 E. Hickory St., featuring a DJ, Kid Zone and other fun activities, as well as free snacks, drinks and DCTA swag. Of course, the main focus will be encouraging biking, walking or running any of the 19-mile scenic A-train Rail Trail between Denton and Lewisville. Local cities will offer fun activities for all ages along the trail, plus you can participate in the DCTA photo scavenger hunt for a chance to win prizes, according to a DCTA news release.

“As part of the nationwide #NationalTrailsDay movement organized by the American Hiking Society, we’re proud to advocate for, maintain and celebrate our beautiful trails right here in Denton County,” DCTA said in a statement. “See you there!”

The $14 million Rail Trail was completed at the end of 2019 and has rest areas along the way. Visit dcta.net/getting-around/a-train-rail-trail for more information.