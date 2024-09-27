Saturday, September 28, 2024
Little Joe’s Farmstead to open Tuesday

By Mark Smith
Photos courtesy of Little Joe's Farmstead

The wait is nearly over for Little Joe’s Farmstead in Argyle — for breakfast, at least.

If you want a burger, you just have to wait a little while longer.

Real estate developer Jim Reid, of Bartonville, bought the old Johnny Joe’s store, 401 Hwy 377, last year with plans to renovate and reopen it as a restaurant that would also function as a nonprofit, with proceeds going to families of child cancer patients. Reid had done it once in Houston with Little Matt’s Cafe, and saw a good opportunity for an upscale version in Argyle. Like at Little Matt’s, Reid has also opened a daycare, Argyle Christian Academy, in a small building behind Little Joe’s.

“It’s been a long process, but I’m ecstatic to be here now,” Reid said.

The new eatery is opening in phases; starting Tuesday, only breakfast and the coffee shop will be served for the first two weeks, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (closed Mondays). Then, from Oct. 15-31, it’ll be open for breakfast and lunch during the same hours as before. And finally, starting Nov. 1, the restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily (closed Mondays).

The breakfast menu features breakfast tacos and sandwiches, avocado toast, yogurt parfait, a variety of breads and more. The coffee shop offers some espresso-based drinks, drip coffee and teas. The lunch and dinner menu features salads, chicken sandwiches, burgers, fries and more. Beverages include sodas, orange juice, Icees and alcoholic beverages — wine, beer and margaritas.

Little Joe’s “feels like an old Napa Valley-style farmhouse” with a dog-friendly patio and yard, Reid said. It’s turned out to be higher-end than Reid initially planned; there’s no drive-thru. Reid hopes it will become a gathering spot for the community.

“This is a place to meet your neighbors, hang out with family and feel comfortable, loved This is a really elegant setup and I think it presents itself very well for the community; I think Argyle has been waiting for it — I think we’ve hit it pretty well here.”

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

