High School Football Scoreboard

Lewisville 27, Marcus 21

In the 39th Battle of the Axe, Lewisville emerged victorious, scoring 14 unanswered points to claim a close win.

Lewisville got on the board first when D’angelo King returned a punt 64 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0 Farmers.

Owen Gall kicked a 37-yard field goal for Marcus to make it 7-3 Lewisville, before Derrick Martin scored on a 43-yard run to give Lewisville a 14-3 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Colton Nussmeier hit Rhett Garza on a 29-yard touchdown pass followed by a 2-point conversion to make it 14-11 Lewisville, before Gall booted a 31-yard field goal to tie the game at 14.

.@MarcusFootball takes the first drive of the 2nd half and scores on a 29yd TD pass from @coltonnussmeier to @rhett_garza. Two point conversion was successful. With 9:18 left in the 3rd, @LHSFball leads 14-11. @FridayNghtGlory @Marcus_HS @MarcusRedNation pic.twitter.com/mHbyg6VwlN — Daniel H. Jaworski (@marauder17) September 28, 2024

It was then the Marauders’ special teams that came up big as Austin Allen returned a punt 55 yards to give Marcus a 21-14 lead at the end of three.

With 6:05 remaining in the fourth, Aiden Evans broke a 59-yard run to tie the game at 21 each.

Martin then connected with Landon Bogany on a 5-yard touchdown pass in overtime to get the win for the Farmers.

This is the third straight year that the Fighting Farmers have won the annual rivalry game. Marcus still holds the all-time Axe series lead, 21-18.

Marcus (3-1, 0-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Hebron.

Lewisville (2-2, 1-0) will host Denton Braswell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Guyer 44, Flower Mound 36

Guyer defeated Flower Mound in its district opener.

Kevin Sperry connected with Mason White on a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 7-0 lead.

Flower Mound responded when Noah Spinks connected with Noah Erdman on a 44-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 7-7.

DJ Black scored on a 5-yard run to regain the lead for the Wildcats, and the score was 14-7 at the end of one.

In the second, Sperry hit DJ Reese for 32 yards to make it 21-7 Guyer, and Black scored on a 4-yard run to make it 28-7 with just under 3 minutes to play in the second quarter.

Flower Mound responded when Spinks hit Carter Massey on a 12-yard pass and Guyer led 28-14 at the half.

Marcus Simpson scored on a 6-yard run to bring the game to within 7 points.

Sperry then hit Reese on a 15-yard touchdown pass, followed up by a 23-yard touchdown pass to White to give the Wildcats a 41-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Simpson scored on a 4-yard run to make it 41-28 Guyer early in the fourth, but Ford Stinson answered with a 25-yard field goal to make it 44-28.

Simpson scored on a 2-yard run at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter, but Guyer held on for the win.

Guyer (3-1, 1-0) will host Coppell at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Flower Mound (3-1, 0-1) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Little Elm.

Argyle 42, Colleyville Heritage 35

The Argyle Eagles defeated Colleyville Heritage on Friday night to improve to 2-0 in district competition.

The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead on touchdown runs from Watson Bell (14 yards) and Maguire Gasperson (1 yard).

Early in the second quarter, Gasperson hit Braden Bach on a 4-yard pass to make it 21-0 Argyle.

The Panthers answered with 20 unanswered points, and with 11:49 to go in the third quarter, Argyle led by one.

A minute later, Gasperson hit Will Krzysiak on a 67-yard touchdown pass and then scored on a 1-yard keeper to make it 35-20.

Gasperson scored again on a 3-yard run early in the fourth, and although Colleyville Heritage mounted a late rally, the Eagles held on for the victory.

Gasperson passed for 387 yards and two touchdowns for Argyle.

The Eagles (3-1, 2-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Everman.

Liberty Christian 56, Trinity Christian Academy-Addison 0

The Liberty Christian Warriors made a statement in its district opener on Friday night, blanking Trinity Christian-Addison.

Jaylon Hawkins got things going for the Warriors, scoring on a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Quinn Murphy then hit Brady Janusek on a 6-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Quinton Brown to make it 21-0 Liberty Christian at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Chase Garnett scored on a 17-yard run and Murphy connected with Brown on a 32-yard pass to give Liberty a 35-0 lead.

Garnett broke a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Liberty Christian and Blake Brisker scored on a 1-yard run to give LCS a 49-0 lead.

Jackson Degracia hit Brown on a 4-yard touchdown pass in the fourth to close out scoring for the evening.

Liberty Christian (3-1, 1-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at West Plains.