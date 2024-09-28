Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 15 at 11:20 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the westbound lanes of FM 1171 at Shiloh Road. The driver refused to exit the vehicle and struck an officer in the face when they attempted to remove him. He was then forcibly removed and arrested.

On July 19 around 3:45 a.m., a locked 2021 Ford F-250 worth $70,000 was stolen from a driveway in the 1500 block of Fuqua Drive.

On July 22, a resident in the 400 block of Marlow Drive reported a man trespassing on his property. Responding officers discovered the man had active warrants and attempted to take him into custody. During the arrest, the man resisted and bit one of the officers.