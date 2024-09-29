Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 25 at 8:14 p.m., a juvenile reported that soon after beginning to communicate on Instagram with her adult, married coworker, she was inappropriately touched and coaxed into performing sexual acts.

On July 31, Walmart employees apprehended a man for using barcodes of less expensive items to ring up costlier merchandise. Initially issued a misdemeanor, employees later reported at least 17 other instances of the same man committing thefts on camera. Arrest warrants for tampering and unlawful use of a criminal instrument were subsequently issued.

On Aug. 13 at 1:53 p.m., Highland Village police responded to a road rage incident. The complainant reported that another driver cut him off on FM 2499 and later pointed a black handgun at him when they reached FM 407. The suspect allegedly threw the weapon out the window when police arrived, but a search of the vehicle and surrounding area came up empty. Police noted that the suspect’s cell phone was black.

On Aug. 22, a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened to post nude photos of her online after she posted negative comments about him in a Facebook group called “Are We Dating the Same Guy?” The suspect allegedly showed the victim nude images of her that she was unaware of and had not consented to.