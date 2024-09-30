Lewisville applying for affordable housing grant

The city of Lewisville announced last week that it is applying for the Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) grant, and the city is asking for community feedback.

PRO Housing is an opportunity through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the city will be applying for $5 million to remove barriers to affordable housing. Proposed projects include the rehabilitation of single family and low-density housing and the preservation of affordable multifamily housing, according to a city news release.

The application, viewable here, is open for public feedback through Oct. 10. You can see it in-person at Lewisville City Hall, 151 W. Church St. at the Building Inspections counter, as well as the reference desk at the Lewisville Public Library, 1197 W. Main St.

A public hearing will also be held at the City Council meeting on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall to get feedback on the application, the news release said.

Send your feedback or thoughts on the proposal to [email protected].