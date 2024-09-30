Community invited to public meeting on Pilot Knoll Park improvements

The public is invited to attend a meeting at Pilot Knoll Park on Wednesday to discuss planned improvements to the boat ramp area and provide feedback.

Pilot Knoll Park, located along the shores of Lake Lewisville in Highland Village, spans between 65-85 acres, depending on water levels. The park offers various outdoor activities for nature lovers, campers, hikers, and horseback riders. Amenities include a day-use area, improved campsites, and primitive camping spots for those seeking a more rustic experience.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the boat ramp area within the park, according to a city news release. Residents and park visitors are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on the upcoming improvements to enhance the recreational experience.

In case of rain, the meeting will be held at The Robert & Lee Duvall Center, 948B Highland Village Road.