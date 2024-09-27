New restaurant opens in old Mad for Chicken space

Just 10 days after one restaurant closed its doors in Flower Mound, a new one opened in the same space.

Mad for Chicken, a restaurant best known for its Korean fried chicken and karaoke nights, closed its doors on Sept. 14 after a three-year run in the old State Draft House space, 1050 Flower Mound Road, Suite 280. But just days later, a new restaurant — Rock Pepper Fire Fusion Kitchen & Bar — announced it was opening soon in the same location.

Dan Shah said he is “passionate about food” and was looking for an opportunity in the area when he met with the Mad for Chicken ownership.

“They were going through some troubled times … they were burnt out and wanted to move on, and I was looking for the opportunity to present my ideas about food,” Shah said.

Rock Pepper Fire is independent from Mad for Chicken and owned by Shah and his wife, Niha Bist. There’s new branding, new designs, more TVs, new beers on tap, and more.

“I know a lot of people will think it’s just the same as Mad for Chicken, but when you walk in you will see we’ve completely changed it.”

Shah said the new restaurant is keeping the popular Korean fried chicken that had been served there for years, but he’s also bringing some Asian fusion, Indo-Chinese flavors and New American favorites to serve a unique, redesigned menu that will continue to evolve over time. Shah grew up in Mumbai, India, and has also lived in Germany and different parts of the United States, which has informed his love for food fusions.

“In the name Rock Pepper Fire, each word brings meaning to the menu,” Shah said. “‘Rock’ is like earthiness, mushroom, spices like cumin and cardamom; ‘Pepper’ brings color and spice, like chiles and our signature pepper sauce; and ‘Fire’ brings experiences I thought this area was missing — fire and smoke elements will be part of some food and drinks.”

Rock Pepper Fire began its soft opening phase on Tuesday, and is planning a grand opening in the next week or two. After that, it will have weekly karaoke nights, sports nights and potentially live music and comedy. Rock Pepper Fire is open from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, and noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday; it’s closed on Monday.

