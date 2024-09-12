Mad for Chicken closing in Flower Mound

Mad for Chicken, a restaurant best known for its Korean fried chicken, is closing up shop after a three-year run in Flower Mound.

The restaurant opened in July 2021 in the old State Draft House space, 1050 Flower Mound Road, Suite 280, where it’s been serving up its signature soy garlic fried chicken and Korean-inspired dishes. On its Facebook page over the summer, the restaurant announced several changes, such as new Happy Hour deals, menu items and extended karaoke nights (open til 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights), but those efforts don’t seem to have been enough to sustain the business.

“The countdown is on – our legendary MFC journey is coming to an end,” the restaurant said in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Don’t miss out on this final week to indulge in the flavors you love. Come by and make some final memories with us before we say goodbye!”

The last day Mad for Chicken will be open in Flower Mound will be Saturday, Sept. 14, according to the Facebook post. No reason was given for the closure on social media, and a restaurant representative was not immediately available for further comment on Thursday morning.

Mad for Chicken is a small chain of restaurants; nearly all other locations are in New Jersey and New York.