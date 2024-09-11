Rachelle A. Loconte leaves behind her three beloved beautiful children, Olivia, Leonardo and Vincenzo. She was born on September 23, 1972, in New Milford, CT to William and Kathleen Beaton. Rachelle grew up in both Washington and Farmington, CT, graduated from Farmington High School, and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, MA where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in human resources in 1996.

Rachelle was a fun loving, rambunctious child who loved the outdoors and fully embraced life. She survived a horrific car accident in 1988 which left her with a traumatic brain injury. Through her determination and hard work, she persevered through numerous rehabilitations and built a beautiful life for herself. She married Frank Loconte on February 14, 1996, and moved to Double Oak in the early 2000s where they raised Olivia, Leonardo, and Vincenzo. Rachelle fully embraced life as a Texan. She loved the heat, big spaces, two-stepping, and country music. She was an avid yoga practitioner and taught yoga classes in her community. As a teenager Rachelle was a competitive swimmer, who later used her talent to teach swimming lessons and coach swim and water polo teams in her community. Rachelle was a beautiful, free spirit who always remembered your birthdays and anniversaries and wanted you to know that you were loved.

Survivors also include her mother, Kathleen Beaton, her siblings Sarah Beaton, Deirdre La Placa, and Alexander Beaton; brothers-in law, Ian Williams and Spencer La Placa and sister-in-law, Daniela Beaton; nephews Kelton Williams, Dominic La Placa and Connor La Placa, niece, Fiona Williams and countless friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. at Bridgeway Church, 8201 FM 407, Copper Canyon, TX 75077.

Rachelle will always be loved.