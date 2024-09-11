Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Rachelle A. Loconte

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
4

Rachelle A. Loconte leaves behind her three beloved beautiful children, Olivia, Leonardo and Vincenzo. She was born on September 23, 1972, in New Milford, CT to William and Kathleen Beaton. Rachelle grew up in both Washington and Farmington, CT, graduated from Farmington High School, and graduated from Northeastern University in Boston, MA where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in human resources in 1996.

Rachelle was a fun loving, rambunctious child who loved the outdoors and fully embraced life. She survived a horrific car accident in 1988 which left her with a traumatic brain injury. Through her determination and hard work, she persevered through numerous rehabilitations and built a beautiful life for herself. She married Frank Loconte on February 14, 1996, and moved to Double Oak in the early 2000s where they raised Olivia, Leonardo, and Vincenzo. Rachelle fully embraced life as a Texan. She loved the heat, big spaces, two-stepping, and country music. She was an avid yoga practitioner and taught yoga classes in her community. As a teenager Rachelle was a competitive swimmer, who later used her talent to teach swimming lessons and coach swim and water polo teams in her community. Rachelle was a beautiful, free spirit who always remembered your birthdays and anniversaries and wanted you to know that you were loved.

Survivors also include her mother, Kathleen Beaton, her siblings Sarah Beaton, Deirdre La Placa, and Alexander Beaton; brothers-in law, Ian Williams and Spencer La Placa and sister-in-law, Daniela Beaton; nephews Kelton Williams, Dominic La Placa and Connor La Placa, niece, Fiona Williams and countless friends.

A service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 1 p.m. at Bridgeway Church, 8201 FM 407, Copper Canyon, TX 75077.

Rachelle will always be loved.

Previous article
Highland Village approves patio home development
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.