Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Mad for Chicken opens in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Mad for Chicken is now open in Flower Mound, photos courtesy of the town of Flower Mound.

Mad for Chicken, a restaurant best known for its Korean fried chicken, opened recently in Flower Mound.

The small chain’s Flower Mound location, 1050 Flower Mound Road, Suite 280, is in the old State Draft House space. Hours and menu items are limited for the next few weeks during the soft opening, according to the town of Flower Mound.

Mad for Chicken is best known for its signature soy garlic fried chicken and unique Korean inspired dishes, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound, and the chain also serves a variety of chicken dishes, wings, sandwiches, kimchi fries and quesadillas, sweet potato fries, bulgogi bowls, salads and more.

The only other Mad for Chicken location in North Texas is in McKinney. View a full menu online here.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

