TxDOT plans traffic switch on Hwy 377 next week

The Texas Department of Transportation will move barriers and switch traffic onto new pavement on northbound and southbound Hwy 377 in Roanoke next week.

The switch will take place from James Street to Parish Lane on Monday, July 19 at 7 a.m. through Tuesday, July 20 at 7 p.m., according to a TxDOT news release. Access to side streets will be limited during this time. Main Street and Parish Lane will remain open during the operation. These closures are weather permitting and subject to change. They had been planned to take place last month but were delayed.

This work is part of the $33.7 million improvement project that will reconstruct and widen Hwy 377 from a two-lane rural roadway to a four-lane divided roadway with raised medians and sidewalks. Additional left-turn lanes and traffic signals will be constructed at several intersections within the project limits. The project is anticipated to be complete in late 2023, according to TxDOT.