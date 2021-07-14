Wednesday, July 14, 2021
Local officers to participate in Tip A Cop fundraiser

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Texas Roadhouse

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Flower Mound Police Department announced Wednesday they will participate in the Tip A Cop fundraiser this month in support of Special Olympics Texas.

One day a year around the state, law enforcement officers work as servers at Texas Roadhouse locations and collect donations for Special Olympics Texas, a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Law enforcement officers from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton Police Department will be serving up dinner at the Denton Texas Roadhouse, 2817 South I-35E, from 5-10:30 p.m. on July 29. Flower Mound police officers will be doing the same at the Flower Mound location, 3811 Long Prairie Road.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

