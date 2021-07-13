Democratic legislators, including local rep., leave state to kill voting bill

House District 65 State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, left the state Monday with more than 50 other Democratic state legislators to kill a controversial bill that would introduce new voting restrictions.

Beckley — who was reelected in November and represents part of Denton County, including sections of Highland Village and Lewisville — shared some photos on Facebook of the group as they headed to Washington, D.C.

“My Democratic colleagues at the #txlege and I will do whatever it takes to kill the Texas #votersuppression bill,” Beckley wrote in the Facebook post. “We are breaking quorum and heading to our nation’s capitol to demand Congress to pass the #ForthePeopleAct.”