A new traffic light at East Hickory Hill Road and FM 1830 will be activated this week, according to a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation.

The town of Argyle had requested the traffic light be installed there because traffic can get backed up on Hickory Hill and there have been several crashes in that area in recent years.

The traffic lights are currently flashing red, making it a four-way stop. Sometime this week, the fully-functioning traffic signals will be activated.