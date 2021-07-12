More Crawford Road delays expected this week

Construction crews are working on a small but impactful section of the Crawford Road project this week that will cause additional delays for drivers.

The vast majority of Crawford Road has been westbound-only since May as construction crews reconstruct the road, one lane at a time. The only section that has remained two lanes has been the 650 feet from I-35W to C. Taylor Road, to allow for the detour route. But crews are now working on that section, which has and will cause traffic delays.

“It is extremely difficult to do traffic control” on this section, said Argyle Town Administrator Rich Olson in his Weekly FYI update on Friday. “There is no way to detour traffic in this area and manual flagging of traffic in this area is necessary. This has caused extended delays and numerous phone calls to Town Hall.”

The eastbound lane of this “most difficult part of the Crawford Road project” was repaved on Friday, and the westbound lane will be milled and the based course installed on Wednesday, according to a town spokesperson, so drivers will again experience the manual flagging delays.