Local students receive National Merit Scholarships from universities

On Monday, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 1,000 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities, including several from Flower Mound.

Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among National Merit Scholarship Program Finalists who will attend their institution, according to the NMSC news release. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.

The local winners are listed below: