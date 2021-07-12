AshJenn Signature Desserts opens in Lakeside

A new dessert shop opened Sunday in Lakeside.

Owned and operated by local baker Sharmon Walters, AshJenn Signature Desserts held a grand opening on Sunday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. AshJenn is a neighborhood dessert shop serving cheesecakes, pies, cookies, cookie sandwiches, cupcakes, cream puffs, cookie bouquets, coffee and more. Mini “Pupcakes” and “Doggone Good Cookies” are available for dogs. AshJenn Signature Desserts will offer dessert catering and custom cakes can be made to order.

“Baking has been a passion of mine since I was a young girl,” Walters said. “I started my business out of my home eight years ago while working a full-time corporate job. I have always dreamed of opening my own dessert bakery and I am so happy my dream has become a reality!”

The name AshJenn comes from Walters’ two daughters’ names, Ashley and Jennifer.

“In 2013, I lost my oldest daughter, Ashley, unexpectedly,” Walters said. “I quickly realized that life is too short, not to follow your dreams.”

AshJenn is located in Suite 150 at 2601 Lakeside Parkway.

