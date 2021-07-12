First two River Walk restaurants nearing completion

Two new restaurants are two months or less away from opening, according to Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and River Walk developer Centurion American.

France, Councilman Jim Engel and town staff had a tour and progress update meeting at Restaurant Row at the Flower Mound River Walk on Friday, and France shared some photos on social media. The first two restaurants, Primo’s and Sfereco, have one more inspection left before they will receive their Certificates of Occupancy in less than a month, France said, and they should be able to open within 30 days of that, according to Courtney Morrow, spokesperson for Centurion American.

“We’re excited to reach the final stages,” Morrow said.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge will feature a variety of Tex-Mex dishes with authentic ingredients and healthier options, and Sfereco will be an Italian pizza concept. A third establishment, Scout, is expected to open about a month after Primo’s and Sfereco. Scout will be a dining, drinking and adult gaming hub.

The final two River Walk restaurants, a Brazilian steakhouse called Boi Na Braza and an upscale cocktail destination called Parliament, are expected to open before the end of the year, Morrow and France said.

The River Walk restaurants have been a long time coming, and have experienced delays since before the coronavirus pandemic, but the latest delays were attributed to pandemic-related backlogs and supply shortages. France said in his Facebook post that the town and restaurant owners and operators about “keeping the main goal of opening for business as soon as possible.”

“The town is committed to working together as a team to help one another make this happen soon,” France said. “We will hold each other accountable, and work together to make this happen for our town and residents to enjoy.”