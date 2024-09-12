Flower Mound opens nominations for Outstanding Citizenship Awards

The town of Flower Mound announced this week that it is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Outstanding Citizenship Awards.

All nominees should be residents or groups based in Flower Mound, and the town said they should display at least two of the following criteria:

Strives to make a positive impact in the community.

Enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its residents.

Addresses or fulfills a community need or concern.

If you know an individual or group who deserves to be recognized for their contributions, click here to submit a nomination by Nov. 1.