A new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop has opened its doors in Northlake, the town announced Thursday.

The popular sub chain — known for its fresh baked bread and freshly sliced vegetables and meats — started in 1983 and has over 2,700 locations, now including one in the Northlake Commons shopping center, 1248 FM 407, Suite 250.

The new restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for orders placed in-store or online for pickup or delivery.

Click here for more information.