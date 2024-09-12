Local students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists — including many from southern Denton County — in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a NMSC news release. Less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors are named semifinalists.

About 95% of the semifinalists will be named finalists, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the title of Merit Scholar, according to the NMSC. Nearly $26 million will be offered in those scholarships in the spring.

The following local students were named in the list of semifinalists:

Argyle High School

Drew C. Mackereth

Liberty Christian School

Samuel Aten

Flower Mound High School