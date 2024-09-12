Local students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists — including many from southern Denton County — in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a NMSC news release. Less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors are named semifinalists.
About 95% of the semifinalists will be named finalists, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the title of Merit Scholar, according to the NMSC. Nearly $26 million will be offered in those scholarships in the spring.
The following local students were named in the list of semifinalists:
Argyle High School
Drew C. Mackereth
Liberty Christian School
Samuel Aten
Flower Mound High School
- Sofia A. Akhter
- Tanvi R. Andapally
- Ayush Bantawa
- Aditi S. Bathe
- Tanmaya K. Boppana
- Emily C. Crosier
- Tanvi S. Dandu
- Aneesh S. Depa
- Nikitha S. Dhurjati
- Reed C. Diercks
- Ekaterina Ernst
- Ethan Y. Feng
- Sahana C. Kanagala
- Amey N. Kashyap
- Abhijay S. Kodali
- Akhil Kotha
- Dawson J. Kriksciun
- Joan J. Lee
- Page C. Matthews
- Ryan J. Middleton
- Amritaraj D. Nair
- Ronith A. Pai
- Nicholas Pankratov
- Jesse Park
- Roy H. Park
- Taejoon Park
- Rhianna M. Patel
- Vishnu Prasad
- Harish R. Pravin
- Andrew D. Ritzert
- Anna M. Zhao
- Krishna P. Zoting
Marcus High School
- Rahul Anand
- Eshvani V. Bangera
- Maryam Basharkhah
- Aydin A. Basir
- Joshua N. Bishop
- Jessica E. Cope
- John C. Haugen
- Raksha Jayakumar
- Anelise B. Johnson
- Rudy L. Loethen
- Adhirath R. Malladi
- Parker D. Morgan
- Neel I. Narayan
- Roger Sader
- Laina A. Schiegg
- Eshaan C. Sheth
- Sara H. Spencer
- Newton D. Witter