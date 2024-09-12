Thursday, September 12, 2024
Local students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the National Merit Scholarship Corporation

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation on Wednesday announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists — including many from southern Denton County — in the 70th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1.3 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, according to a NMSC news release. Less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors are named semifinalists.

About 95% of the semifinalists will be named finalists, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship and earn the title of Merit Scholar, according to the NMSC. Nearly $26 million will be offered in those scholarships in the spring.

The following local students were named in the list of semifinalists:

Argyle High School

Drew C. Mackereth

Liberty Christian School

Samuel Aten

Flower Mound High School

  • Sofia A. Akhter
  • Tanvi R. Andapally
  • Ayush Bantawa
  • Aditi S. Bathe
  • Tanmaya K. Boppana
  • Emily C. Crosier
  • Tanvi S. Dandu
  • Aneesh S. Depa
  • Nikitha S. Dhurjati
  • Reed C. Diercks
  • Ekaterina Ernst
  • Ethan Y. Feng
  • Sahana C. Kanagala
  • Amey N. Kashyap
  • Abhijay S. Kodali
  • Akhil Kotha
  • Dawson J. Kriksciun
  • Joan J. Lee
  • Page C. Matthews
  • Ryan J. Middleton
  • Amritaraj D. Nair
  • Ronith A. Pai
  • Nicholas Pankratov
  • Jesse Park
  • Roy H. Park
  • Taejoon Park
  • Rhianna M. Patel
  • Vishnu Prasad
  • Harish R. Pravin
  • Andrew D. Ritzert
  • Anna M. Zhao
  • Krishna P. Zoting

    Marcus High School

  • Rahul Anand
  • Eshvani V. Bangera
  • Maryam Basharkhah
  • Aydin A. Basir
  • Joshua N. Bishop
  • Jessica E. Cope
  • John C. Haugen
  • Raksha Jayakumar
  • Anelise B. Johnson
  • Rudy L. Loethen
  • Adhirath R. Malladi
  • Parker D. Morgan
  • Neel I. Narayan
  • Roger Sader
  • Laina A. Schiegg
  • Eshaan C. Sheth
  • Sara H. Spencer
  • Newton D. Witter

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.