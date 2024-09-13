Harvest Happenings — September 2024

It’s finally the “ber” months! The “ber” months are my favorite. It means my birthday, cooler weather, football, pumpkin spiced everything, and the holidays. It also means the start of Harvest Market Days. We have so many talented neighbors that we created a space where they can share their skills and goods with the community and surrounding area. The vendors are Harvest residents only and features everything from crafts, baked goods, art and must-haves for the home. Harvest neighbor Jarri Bunde, owner of A Taste of Paris in Harvest, had a great point. She said, “Harvest neighbors love to shop small and local and it doesn’t get any more local than your neighbor’s business right down the street or around the corner.” While that is true, the market is also about connecting with neighbors, building relationships, creating entrepreneurship, and teaching the younger generation to create.

Harvest neighbor and owner of the Argyle Craft Cart said “…the market has helped me grow my business. I have also had the privilege of getting to know other neighbors with small businesses. We bounce ideas off each other and have built a fun little networking community. Everyone is always trying to help each other succeed.” That is what it is all about—creating a place where relationships are formed and where they flourish.

The market is a natural culture builder because it brings people together in a unique way. “The market makes Harvest feel like a small town/community versus just an ordinary neighborhood,” said Bunde. This is what our lifestyle program is all about and seeing it come to life is what fills my cup. It doesn’t stop there. Our market helps develop entrepreneurship. We have many neighbors who have discovered new talents and skills that are profitable. Even our young people are becoming crafty and selling at the market. Harvest Neighbor Dan Rollins said, “My 9-year-old daughter was inspired by seeing other kids her age selling crafts. So, we came up with a logo and she has been selling homemade fluffy slime. It has boosted her confidence and is now something she is so excited to do…not to mention she sold out every time and made money!” That is one of my favorite stories because it has impacted Rollins daughter in a way that will help her in her day-to-day life. A person that feels confident and empowered can conquer anything.

The market doesn’t just impact our vendors, it’s also fun for the patrons. “I have loved going to Harvest Market Days with my kids. They love going booth to booth looking at all of the items the vendors are selling. They also love seeing their friends there and the other kids who are selling things. My favorite vendors have been the Argyle Craft Cart and Clay Hands Clay Heart,” said Brenda Boss.

We would love for you to support local by shopping local. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 14th from 9-1 p.m. for the next Harvest Market Day. Our market runs from March-May and September-November on the second Saturday of the month on the Harvest Event Lawn, which is across from the Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures. We also partner with our sister community, Pecan Square, to host a holiday market in December. All the dates and details can be found on our Facebook Page: Harvest by Hillwood.