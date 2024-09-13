Flower Mound completes upgrades at Tealwood Oaks Park

The town of Flower Mound announced this week that crews have completed several upgrades at Tealwood Oaks Park, 1900 Tealwood Blvd.

Construction began in the winter, and areas of the park have been closed since then to allow for construction. Over the last few months, new steel pedestrian bridges have been installed to replace the old ones, fabric shade structures have been added near the playground, and picnic tables and benches have also been added, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release.

Less noticeable upgrades, including drainage improvements and repairs to the trail that runs through the park, have also been completed.