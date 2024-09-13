Friday, September 13, 2024
District seeking name recommendations for future Northlake middle school

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD is asking the community for suggestions for the names of three facilities, including the future middle school in Northlake.

NISD’s eighth middle school will be located at Mulkey Road and South Pecan Parkway, near the Pecan Square subdivision in Northlake, and is scheduled to open in August 2026. Groundwork on the site has already begun, and construction is expected to begin soon, the district said in a news release Friday.

The district is now accepting submissions of potential names for this middle school, as well as a future elementary school west of Haslet and the former Pike Middle School gym on Hwy 114; when the former Pike school building was replaced by a new campus nearby, the district kept the old gym as a standalone building for athletic and general purposes.

Community members are invited to share their naming suggestions over the next two weeks, the district said. An electronic nomination form is available on the district’s website at www.nisdtx.org/nameschools, or a physical nomination form can be requested by calling 817-215-0171. Additional information may be included, such as news clippings, letters of recommendation and/or printed resources that would assist board members in making their decision.

According to Northwest ISD Board Policy, trustees will name school buildings serving students in kindergarten to eighth grade by at least one of the following documented categories:

  • In memory of a person who has served the District or community, especially in service to children
  • In memory of any person who has made a significant contribution to society and/or education and his or her name shall lend prestige and status to an institution of learning
  • A local residential or geographic area
  • A District property donor or his or her family members

Nominations will be received through Sept. 27 and reviewed by a naming selection committee. Recommendations for names will be presented to the board for a vote on Oct. 7.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

