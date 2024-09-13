Corinth police chief retiring

The city of Corinth announced Thursday that Police Chief Jerry Garner is retiring.

“Chief Garner’s unwavering commitment, leadership and dedication have significantly impacted the safety and well-being of the City of Corinth,” the city said in a statement. “Chief Garner has been a cornerstone of our community policing efforts, guiding the department through numerous challenges and accomplishments. His legacy will be felt for years to come, and his impact on the City of Corinth will not be forgotten.”

Garner has worked in law enforcement for 54 years, the last five-and-a-half in Corinth. His career began in 1969 with the Victoria and San Marcos police departments in Texas. In 1973, he joined the Lakewood Police Department and spent the majority of his career in Colorado, including serving as Chief of the Fort Lupton Police Department and then the Greeley Police Department for about 12 years.

To honor Garner’s career and to celebrate his contributions to the Corinth Police Department and the community at large, a special retirement tribute will be held on Sept. 26 from 3-5 p.m. at the Corinth Police Department, 3501 FM 2181, Suite A.

“The celebration will provide an opportunity for community members, colleagues, and friends to express their gratitude and appreciation for Chief Garner’s service,” the city said.

“We invite everyone to join us in this memorable event as we recognize Chief Garner’s achievements and bid him a fond farewell.”