Lewisville PD moving to encrypted radio channels

The Lewisville Police Department announced Friday that it has begun transitioning to encrypted radio channels in an effort “to enhance communication security and protect sensitive information.”

Lewisville PD radio traffic will no longer be publicly accessible on scanners or online apps, which the department says will safeguard operational details and privacy of those involved, according to a department news release. Radio communications will be available through open records requests. The department said the change “aligns LPD with best practices and other regional agencies that have already encrypted their radios.”

“While the specifics of real-time communications will be encrypted, the department remains committed to transparency through public updates and accessible information about community safety,” LPD said in a statement. “We appreciate your understanding and support as we implement these important security measures.”

The transition is expected to be complete by the end of the month.