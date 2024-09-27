Friday, September 27, 2024
Denton County reports West Nile Virus-related death, 4 new cases

By Mark Smith
Denton County Public Health on Friday reported that a second county resident has died of West Nile Virus, as well as four new human cases.

The resident who died of WNV is a Sanger resident, according to DCPH. In mid-August, a resident of unincorporated northwest Denton County was the first Denton County resident to die of WNV in 2024.

Additionally, DCPH reported that residents of Flower Mound, Trophy Club, Sanger and southeast unincorporated Denton County were recently diagnosed with West Nile Virus Neuroinvasive Disease, bringing the total to 14 cases so far in 2024.

“With the continued activity of West Nile Virus mosquitoes, the announcement of the second WNV-related death, and additional human cases in Denton County,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH Assistant Director and Chief Epidemiologist, “we urge community members to continue to be proactive in reducing mosquito breeding sites and using repellents. These straightforward steps are effective ways to safeguard your community and yourself from mosquito-borne diseases.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize risk of contracting WNV:

  • Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. Consider the use of BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.
  • Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.
  • Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Click here for more information, including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.

