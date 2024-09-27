Friday, September 27, 2024
Vehicle theft suspect caught in Canyon Falls

By Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

A vehicle theft suspect tried to evade police in Canyon Falls on Thursday evening, prompting a large police presence that ultimately led to the suspect being apprehended.

Around 8:30 p.m., the town of Northlake shared on social media that multiple agencies, including the Argyle and Northlake police departments, were investigating an incident near Big Sky Circle. In updates shared later that evening, the town said that police officers were notified by a license plate camera that a stolen vehicle was in the area. When they found the vehicle and tried to pull it over, the subject accelerated, trying to lose the officers, before crashing on Big Sky Circle.

“The subject tried to get cars to stop and get into a few vehicles and then fled into the wooded area by the dog park,” the town said. “Officers arrived on scene within three minutes and began searching the area on foot and by drones from multiple agencies.”

Police called off the search around 11:30 p.m., but then residents reported seeing him on Coralberry Drive, and police responded and took him into custody. Additional information about the suspect was not immediately available.

College Planning Untangled: Flower Mound woman guides teens toward career clarity
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

